Police said the decision to wear a helmet might have saved a motorcycle rider's life following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in east Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said they received reports of a crash near around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Powers and Palmer Park Boulevard.

According to a blotter entry from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the motorcyclist ran the red light at Palmer Park Boulevard when a car turning onto Palmer Park struck the bike, dismounting the rider.

According to police, the riderless bike then crashed into another vehicle in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was transferred to a nearby hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. Authorities noted the rider “was fortunately wearing a helmet.”

The intersection was closed for multiple hours following the incident as officials worked to investigate the cause of the crash. According to officials, speed appears to be the only contributing factor.