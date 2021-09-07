Roll over crash

Crews responded to a roll-over crash near the 1000 block of North Nevada Avenue at around 6:30 P.M. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

 via @CSFDPIO Twitter account

Crews responded to a roll-over crash near the 1000 block of North Nevada Avenue at around 6:30 P.M. Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

The occupant of a red SUV that rolled over was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash. Fire department crews were able to successfully remove the person who was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation, according to the fire department.

Load comments