One man surrendered early Tuesday morning after an overnight hostage situation involving three children, according to Colorado Springs police.

Reports of a domestic violence situation involving a weapon at a north Colorado Springs apartment complex were received by police just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Prior to officers arriving in the 1600 block of Peregrine Vista Heights, near Voyager and Interquest parkways, multiple shots had been fired with at least one female reportedly hit, police said in an online blotter entry.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect was still inside the apartment, refusing to come out. Additionally, officers were alerted of a potential hostage situation.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area at 11:45 p.m.

“Tactical units and crisis negotiators responded to the scene, and [the suspect] eventually surrendered at approximately 1:25 a.m.,” a Colorado Springs police lieutenant said.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Martet Urquhart, who police said is facing multiple charges.

The female was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. All three children were safely taken out of the home with no reported injuries.