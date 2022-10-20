police lights

One man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash late Wednesday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured, Colorado Springs police said.

Brandon Stevens reportedly made a U-turn on Hancock Expressway at the South Union Boulevard intersection when a motorcyclist traveling on Hancock Expressway collided with the rear of Stevens' vehicle around 5:45 p.m., police said.

Stevens then left the scene before police arrived but was later located and taken into custody, authorities said. Police said alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "serious, non-life-threatening" injuries. The victim's condition is unknown.

