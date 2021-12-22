One person is being evaluated for injuries following a basement fire in a southern Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced.
According to a 7:15 p.m. tweet from the fire department, fire crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Placid Road. Firefighters knocked the fire down and are searching the structure, officials said. AMR and fire medics are assessing the injured individual.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.