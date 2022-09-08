One person was injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday night.
Police responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5200 block of Solar Ridge Drive, where they discovered an adult victim with at least one gunshot wound. The person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspects have been identified and a police investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Anyone with information or video of the incident should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.