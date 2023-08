A boy was severely injured overnight Wednesday in an auto-pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Officials said they received reports of a person being struck near the 100 block of Polaris Pointe Loop, which is near North Gate Boulevard and Interstate 25.

Police found a juvenile male who had been hit, with severe but not life-threatening injuries, they said.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.