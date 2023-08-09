One person is hospitalized following a motorcycle versus vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officials said police received reports of a crash at South Powers Blvd. and East Fountain Blvd. intersection just after 8:20 p.m.

Based on the initial investigation, officers discovered a driver of a Jeep was heading northbound on South Powers, traveling in the left turn lane, for westbound East Fountain.

Simultaneously, a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on South Powers. The Jeep proceeded to turn left in front of the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to strike the passenger side of the Jeep, according to a department blotter entry.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. According to officials, neither speed nor alcohol were considered factors in the crash.