A driver was injured early Tuesday after she attempted to make a U-turn on I-25 in Colorado Springs, police say.
Shortly after midnight officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the interstate, just south of the Woodmen exit. A driver, who had been traveling southbound, had stopped on the right shoulder, then attempted a U-turn to travel northbound. During the turn, the driver struck another vehicle traveling southbound, according to police.
One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and the other suffered pain but no injuries. Kayla Vowell was arrested, according to police.