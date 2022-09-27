One driver was taken to the hospital after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed down an embankment onto railway tracks, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said in a Twitter post Tuesday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., fire crews said the vehicle had come to a stop by the tracks near Nevada Avenue and Mill Street south of downtown Colorado Springs and that crews were conducting an uphill rescue.

The driver was taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation, officials said. Their condition is not known.