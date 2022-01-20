One person was found injured after a report of shots fired Thursday afternoon near a city park in west Colorado Springs, police said.
A shots-fired call was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Howbert Street near Bott Park, police said.
There were no further details released about the victim or possible suspect.
The incident is under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.
Midland Elementary School, nearby on 2110 Broadway St., was placed by police under secure status, a business-as-usual safety status with doors to the building locked, District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said.
All students and staff are safe, the district said in a tweet, but Ashby said the status could impact the time students are let out, usually at 2:30 p.m.
Midland tiene un estado seguro debido a la actividad policial en el área. Los estudiantes y el personal permanecen seguros.— CSSD11 (@CSSD11) January 20, 2022
