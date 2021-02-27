One man was injured and another was arrested after a stabbing early Saturday in east Colorado Springs, according to police.
Savion Campbell, 23, could face a charge of first-degree assault, police said.
Several officers responded to a 3 a.m. call about a “family disturbance” in the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, south of Airport Road, police said. When they arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
Cambpell was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.
First degree assault – intentionally hurting another person with a deadly weapon – is a Class 3 felony in Colorado, punishable by up to 12 years in prison and $750,000 in fines, according to the criminal statutes.