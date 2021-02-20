crash.jpeg

Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident late Friday night at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Village Road South. (KKTV)

A Colorado Springs woman with a long history of traffic-related offenses was arrested Friday night after a three-vehicle crash injured at least one driver, police said.

Leonor Enriquez, 57, could face a charge of driving under the influence.

When officers responded to an 11:36 p.m. call about a crash at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Village Road South in eastern Colorado Springs, they found an injured driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver’s condition was not released.

An investigation of the scene determined that a vehicle was hit by another car as it tried to make a left turn onto Village Road South from the southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard. The collision caused the first car to run into a third vehicle, police said.

Police did not say which vehicle Enriquez was driving.

Enriquez has been cited or charged in more than a dozen traffic-related incidents and had two open warrants at the time of her arrest, court records show.

