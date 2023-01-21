COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Colorado Springs city snowplow on Saturday morning.
According to police on scene, the car involved ran into the back of the snowplow near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Tutt Boulevard. Police said the driver was travelling too close to the plow. The car ended up in the field on the side of the road, and the driver had to be extricated by firefighters.
The driver was then taken to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries, and as of the last time this article was updated, the extent and severity of those injuries was unknown.
