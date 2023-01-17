One person is hospitalized following an assault with a blunt object early Tuesday morning, Colorado Springs police said.
Colorado Springs police arrived on the scene of an active assault on the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near Harrison High School at approximately 2 a.m., according to police.
Police found an individual who had been assaulted and struck with a blunt force object to the head. The suspect fled the scene upon the arrival of authorities.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect is currently unidentified, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as more information is received.