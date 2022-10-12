One man is dead and a possible suspect or suspects are at large after a shooting at a northwest Pueblo residence Tuesday night, the Pueblo Police Department said in a release.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 2300 block of West 13th Street and found a deceased adult male on scene, police said. Police said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident posing no threat to the community.
Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons unit assumed the active investigation. No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified, police said; the relationship between the victim and suspect is currently unknown.
The Pueblo County Coroner will release the identity of the victim "once all appropriate notifications" have been made, the release said.
Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communications Center at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.