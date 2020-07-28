One person is dead and others hospitalized after a crash closed part of U.S. 24 in northeast El Paso County Tuesday, according to Colorado State Patrol.
One victim was transported to a hospital via helicopter and at least two others were transported by ambulance after the two-vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. near Garrett Road, troopers said.
Westbound lanes of the highway reopened by 8:45 p.m.
