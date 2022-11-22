One man died after a suspected shooting in east Colorado Springs on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Just after 6:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive, near the Vista Peak Apartments and Mitchell High School, police said. Police located a deceased man on scene and later interviewed adult witnesses who were also present.

Officials said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police did not release suspect or victim information.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information on the location of the suspected homicide.