Colorado Springs police responded to a shooting on East Columbia Street on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022.

One person died in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Columbia Street near the intersection with Hancock Avenue, according to police, which is just south of Patty Jewett Golf Course. When officers arrived, they found one deceased individual.

The department's violent crimes unit is leading the investigation.

No other details were released.

