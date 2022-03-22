One person died in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near downtown Colorado Springs, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Columbia Street near the intersection with Hancock Avenue, according to police, which is just south of Patty Jewett Golf Course. When officers arrived, they found one deceased individual.

The department's violent crimes unit is leading the investigation.

No other details were released.

A lot of police presence on the 1200 block of East Columbia Street just northeast of downtown #ColoradoSprings, where a shooting was reported just before 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.No other details were released. pic.twitter.com/jlnPDQ6hSf — Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check with gazette.com for updates.