One person is dead after an overnight shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2100 block of Academy Place, which is near Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, around 2 a.m. Friday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A photo from Gazette news partner KKTV shows crime scene tape in the parking lot of the Havana Grill restaurant.

The victim was transported to a local hospital but died of his injuries. The Colorado Springs Police Department's homicide/assault unit assumed responsibility for the investigation.

No arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.