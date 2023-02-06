A man is dead following a confrontation with Colorado Springs police officers at an apartment complex early Monday morning, Gazette media partner KKTV reported.

The incident started just after 1:20 a.m., with a 911 call from The Grove apartments a few blocks south of The Citadel mall.

“Our communications center received a phone call from a resident of the apartment complex that a male was knocking on her door and window and he was armed with a weapon,” said Lt. John Havenar with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene at 1:36 a.m. and made contact with the male suspect.”

As the woman had reported, the suspect was armed, Havenar said.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read the full story from KKTV here.