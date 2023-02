COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in eastern Colorado Springs.

This is at Circle Drive and Paseo Road. Colorado Springs police tell 11 News the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Crews on scene shut down the intersection after the crash.

So far, police have not released what caused the crash or the status of the person in the other vehicle.

