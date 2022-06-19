Motorcycle fatal.png

Colorado Springs police investigate a collision between a motorcycle and a truck that resulted in a fatality on Saturday night.

 Courtesy of KKTV

Speed is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers received a call at approximately 10:45 p.m. about a “motorcycle vs. vehicle crash” at Nevada Avenue and Espanola Street. Witnesses told police a bike with no exterior lights was speeding south on Nevada when it hit the driver’s side of an eastbound truck crossing the Espanola intersection. The rider, whose name has not been released yet, died at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Saturday’s crash was the 11th motorcycle fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the 4th in the past week and a half, according to police. Two riders died June 9 in a collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway. That same night, a woman was thrown from her bike when it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Nevada and Willamette avenues. She died of her injuries the following day.

