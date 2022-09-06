A 20-year-old man from Texas died in a crash Tuesday morning after driving into a guardrail along U.S. Highway 50 in Fremont County, Colorado State Patrol said.

Around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, troopers learned of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 near mile marker 236 in Fremont County. Trooper investigation revealed the man was traveling west on Highway 50 when the vehicle he was driving drifted to the south side of the roadway, where it crashed into the guardrail. Troopers said the guardrail passed through the front of the car, past the engine block and firewall and through the driver.

The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of the highway was shut down for five hours as a result of the crash as crews worked to repair the guardrail and troopers investigated the incident.

Fatigue is being investigated as a potential cause of the crash.