One man is dead following a fatal fall in Castle Rock’s Rock Park Tuesday night, according to Castle Rock town officials.

According to a post on social media, officials with Castle Rock Fire & Rescue were called to Rock Park at 8 p.m. Tuesday after a witness had reported a man had fallen while climbing the town’s famous castle-like rock.

The man did not survive the accident, with rescue officials pronouncing him dead on the scene.

Castle Rock police are currently leading investigation efforts to determine the true cause of death and cause of the initial fall.

According to the Rock Park website, visitors are permitted to climb up the park’s famous rock formation using a designated single-track trail. Although the trail is relatively short, the terrain is rugged and steep, with warnings of rock slides and falling debris. It is unclear at this time if the hiker was on or off the trail.

