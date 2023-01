One person died in a crash on Highway 85 south of Colorado Springs Monday night, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

KKTV reported that the Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a crash was called in at 9:55 p.m. on the highway intersection with South Academy Boulevard. Few details were provided other than that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved and that a person was pronounced deceased on scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.