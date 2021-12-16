One person has died following an auto pedestrian crash in Old Colorado City Thursday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police were alerted to a crash at 15th street and Colorado Avenue just before 8 a.m.
While the police department's major crash team is investigating, preliminary information reveals a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Colorado when the driver struck a person in the crosswalk, officials said. The pedestrian died on scene despite life-saving measures.
Officials said no one has been arrested and alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash.