Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
kali9, iStock

One person has died following an auto pedestrian crash in Old Colorado City Thursday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

Police were alerted to a crash at 15th street and Colorado Avenue just before 8 a.m.

While the police department's major crash team is investigating, preliminary information reveals a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Colorado when the driver struck a person in the crosswalk, officials said. The pedestrian died on scene despite life-saving measures. 

Officials said no one has been arrested and alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash. 

Load comments