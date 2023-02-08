One person died Wednesday morning after being struck by multiple vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department located a deceased adult male at around 5:30 a.m. in the intersection of Jet Wing Drive and East Fountain Boulevard, near the Colorado Springs Airport. Police determined that the individual was struck by multiple vehicles.

Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that the pedestrian was in a crosswalk when he was hit, but cars traveling through the intersection had a green light at the time of the collision. Multiple vehicles were stopped at the scene when police arrived.

Both sides of Jet Wing were closed at the intersection, while eastbound Fountain was shut down between Murray Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive.

