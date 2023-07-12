One person is dead after being hit by a car early Wednesday morning in east Colorado Springs, according to reporting by Gazette news partners KKTV.

Police received reports of the crash just before 5 a.m., Wednesday on North Academy Boulevard near the Discount Tire. Authorities told 11 News the driver remained on the scene.

There is heavy law enforcement activity near the area, as the investigation into the crash continues. North Academy Boulevard near Platte and Bijou has been shut down for the investigation. Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

This article will be updated once more information is received.

Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.