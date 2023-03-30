One person is dead following a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash Wednesday evening in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Authorities said at 7:57 p.m. police in the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to the intersection at Barnes Rd. and Tutt Blvd. regarding a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers located the motorcycle down on the pavement and the driver, who was transported to the local hospital. According to officials, the driver ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said speed is being considered a factor in the accident, and it’s unknown at the time if alcohol played a role.

According to CSPD, Colorado Spring’s Major Crash Team was notified, and will be continuing with the investigation.