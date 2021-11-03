One person is dead following a crash in southern Colorado Springs, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Wednesday.

Police say the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at Marksheffel Road and Drennan Road when one car made a left turn in front of another. One person died on scene. Police did not specify how many people were involved or give updates on the conditions of the other driver or occupants.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Marksheffel is closed in both directions between Space Village Avenue and Bradley Road.

