A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning off North Academy Boulevard after after a vehicle drove onto a sidewalk and hit the person, according to Colorado Springs police.

The crash was reported around 4 a.m., near the Discount Tire store on the 300 block of North Academy, police said in a blotter entry.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on North Academy and the pedestrian was on the east sidewalk when the crash happened. The driver pulled over immediately after the crash and called 911, police said.

The pedestrian died on scene.

Neither impairment nor speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, police said.