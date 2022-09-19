One man died after a shooting Sunday afternoon in east Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police responded to a residence on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Drive just after 3:15 p.m., where they found the deceased victim.

Officials said the incident is an active investigation by the CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide and Assault units. They did not say that any arrests have been made.

The location of the shooting death is directly west, and across Powers Boulevard, from the First & Main Town Center shopping area.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.