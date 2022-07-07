One person died after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

At around 10:50 p.m., police responded to the El Morro Mobile Home Park, near South Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road, for a reported shooting and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and medical personnel rendered aid to the victim, but the man died on scene, police said.

Police said that no arrests have been made.

Violent Crimes detectives have assumed responsibility for the active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.