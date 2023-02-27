One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Colorado Springs Friday, Colorado Springs police said.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the crash at the 5100 block of Powers Boulevard, near the High Chaparral Open Space and intersection with Stetson Hills Boulevard, police said.

Police said the driver of the single vehicle had been traveling south on Powers Boulevard when they lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The car then rolled over, ejecting one passenger, who died on scene.

Police on Monday said it is still too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the crash or if speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.