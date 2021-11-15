You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in southern Colorado

  • Updated
  • Comments
Police lights

Editor's note: Initial information in this story from KKTV misreported that an officer was wounded. 

An officer-involved shooting on the northeastern side of Pueblo left one person dead Monday morning, police said.

Officers arrived in the 1900 block of East 19th Street shortly before 9 a.m. after a worker responding to a code enforcement complaint was threatened with a gun, Sgt. Frank Ortega said.

Officers arrived on scene and shots were fired, Ortega said. Officers discharged their weapons but police could not confirm if the suspect shot a weapon.

Officer also said people barricaded inside a home came out of a residence and the officers were still trying to secure the scene as of 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Pop-up shops offer 'variety' and 'vibrancy' in downtown Colorado Springs
Robbery suspect arrested in Colorado Springs, police say
Colorado Springs weather: Record high temperatures possible Monday, chance of snow later this week

Tags

Load comments

Online Poll

What topics would you like covered more by The Gazette?

You voted:

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe