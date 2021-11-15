1 dead after officer-involved shooting in southern Colorado

Editor's note: Initial information in this story from KKTV misreported that an officer was wounded.
An officer-involved shooting on the northeastern side of Pueblo left one person dead Monday morning, police said.
Officers arrived in the 1900 block of East 19th Street shortly before 9 a.m. after a worker responding to a code enforcement complaint was threatened with a gun, Sgt. Frank Ortega said.
Officers arrived on scene and shots were fired, Ortega said. Officers discharged their weapons but police could not confirm if the suspect shot a weapon.
Officer also said people barricaded inside a home came out of a residence and the officers were still trying to secure the scene as of 12:15 p.m. Monday.