COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex near Highway 24.

Firefighters say they were called out to the scene early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Antero Apartments on Sandalwood Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire within ten minutes of being on scene.

Authorities say they located a person inside and tried to perform life saving measures. They were pronounced dead on scene.

In a tweet, he Colorado Springs Fire Department urged the community to be proactive against fires.