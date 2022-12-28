One passenger is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in an overnight crash on North Nevada Avenue Wednesday.
Colorado Springs police were dispatched to 1500 North Nevada Avenue at 2:15 a.m., following a single-vehicle car crash. A female passenger was found dead on scene and the driver was out of the vehicle when police arrived.
N Nevada Av is closed in both directions until further notice between Columbia and Del Norte due to a serious traffic accident.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 28, 2022
An investigation determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving south bound on Nevada Avenue before striking a tree, according to police. Speed is considered a factor.
The major road will remain closed until further notice, police say.