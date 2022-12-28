One passenger is dead after a vehicle struck a tree in an overnight crash on North Nevada Avenue Wednesday.

Colorado Springs police were dispatched to 1500 North Nevada Avenue at 2:15 a.m., following a single-vehicle car crash. A female passenger was found dead on scene and the driver was out of the vehicle when police arrived.

An investigation determined the driver lost control of the vehicle while driving south bound on Nevada Avenue before striking a tree, according to police. Speed is considered a factor.

The major road will remain closed until further notice, police say.