Cop Lights.jpg

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 left one motorist dead and two others with serious injuries Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Officers responded to a call just after 2 p.m. about a crash with injuries near Wilkerson Pass, about 50 miles west of Colorado Springs, according to Trooper Josh Lewis. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and “two other parties with critical injuries,” Lewis said.

The injured motorists were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, officials said.

U.S. 24 was closed in both directions near mile marker 253 for about three hours. The roadway was reopened at about 5:50 p.m.

Officials said they are withholding the name of the dead motorist pending notification of next of kin.

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in suspected DUI crash in east Colorado Springs
Traffic fatalities rising in Colorado despite agencies' efforts
3 killed — including 2 pedestrians — in series of traffic crashes in Colorado Springs

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments