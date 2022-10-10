A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 left one motorist dead and two others with serious injuries Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Officers responded to a call just after 2 p.m. about a crash with injuries near Wilkerson Pass, about 50 miles west of Colorado Springs, according to Trooper Josh Lewis. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and “two other parties with critical injuries,” Lewis said.
The injured motorists were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, officials said.
U.S. 24 was closed in both directions near mile marker 253 for about three hours. The roadway was reopened at about 5:50 p.m.
Officials said they are withholding the name of the dead motorist pending notification of next of kin.