A car driving the wrong way crashed into a pickup truck Sunday on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, killing one person and seriously injuring two others, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near South Academy Boulevard, and the person who died in the crash was a 43-year-old man from Colorado Springs, the TV station reported.
Authorities have identified the man but aren't releasing his name until they notify his family.
A man and woman, both 30, were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, where they were listed in serious condition. Investigators said they believe that the driver of the car that was driving the wrong way might have been drinking.