One person is dead and another was hospitalized following a double shooting early Sunday in east Colorado Springs, according to police.

The shooting took place at about 3:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, just west of North Circle Drive, authorities said.

After receiving several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Both were transported to local hospitals, where one later succumbed to his injuries,” officials said in a news release.

The victims’ names were not released, and no suspect information was provided.

Investigators were still analyzing the crime scene as of 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or (800) 222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.