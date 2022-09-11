Crash 091122.png

Colorado Springs suspect that alcohol impairment played a role in a deadly crash in east Colorado Springs early Sunday.

Colorado Springs police suspect alcohol and excessive speed were factors in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday that left one motorist dead and another with “serious life-threatening injuries,” according to a news release from the police department.

Officers responded to a 12:50 a.m., call about a crash near Barnes Road and Purcell Drive, police said. When they arrived, they found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine off the Sand Creek Trail. Two people were trapped in the vehicle, officials said.

First responders extracted the occupants from the vehicle, but determined that the passenger was dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Both alcohol and speed are considered factors in this traffic crash,” the release stated.

