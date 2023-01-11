A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 left a passenger dead and a driver seriously injured, according to a Wednesday news release from the Colorado State Patrol.
At about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a northbound box truck hit a guardrail and lost control, leaving the ground briefly as it veered off the right shoulder, officials said. The truck then struck the ground before turning on its side near mile marker 135, not far from the South Academy Boulevard exit.
The passenger, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene, according to the release. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. Their names were not released.
The right-hand lane on I-25 north was still closed as of 4:30 p.m., the State Patrol said.