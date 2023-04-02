A motorist is dead, another was hospitalized with serious injuries and a driver was arrested following a series of crashes in Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to police.

At about 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about a crash involving a truck and a go-kart near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Chelton Road, police said. While officers were heading to the scene, a witness told police dispatch that the driver of the truck picked up the go-kart rider and left the scene.

Police found the truck in the 2200 block of Glenwood Circle, and emergency personnel took the go-kart rider to a nearby hospital. The rider’s name and condition were not released.

Investigators determined that the truck had been towing the go-kart as it headed south on Chelton Road.

“The go-kart flipped causing serious injury to the rider,” who was a man, officials said in a news release.

Officers suspected that John King, the driver of the truck, had been driving under the influence of drugs. King, 49, was arrested after questioning.

At about 2:10 p.m., police were notified of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle near North Nevada Avenue and East Platte Avenue. First responders rushed the motorcycle rider to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

Officers concluded that the bike was going east on Nevada when it ran into a vehicle that was attempting to turn onto Nevada at the Platte intersection, near the William Palmer statue. No arrests were announced.

At 5:40 p.m., police were alerted to a two-car crash at Circle Drive and Bijou Street. When officers arrived, they found that one vehicle had rolled over, and that a driver had left the scene on foot.

“There were no injuries but officers are working to identify the driver who fled,” a Sand Creek patrol lieutenant said.