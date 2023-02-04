One person died and another was seriously injured after a two car crash Friday night on Fontaine and Powers, just north of Fountain in El Paso County.

State troopers told Gazette news partner, KKTV, the crash happened around 8:00 p.m. One of the people driving was a minor, and despite life saving efforts, the adult female passenger in their vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Read more at KKTV.com.