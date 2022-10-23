One person died, another was injured and a third was missing after heavy winds and choppy waves caused their kayaks to become submerged on Sunday along the north shore at Lake Pueblo State Park, park officials said.
The person who died was an adult, the person who was airlifted to a hospital was a minor, and the person who was reported missing was an adult, officials said.
Each of the three kayaks that became submerged was carrying an adult and a child.
No other details were immediately available.