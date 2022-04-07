One person died and a man was arrested in a crash following an overnight home burglary in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Kyle Hirschfield, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple offenses, including first-degree burglary and vehicular homicide, police said. The person who died has not been identified.
Officers responded just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday to an attempted home burglary on the 1800 block of Whitman Road and found a vehicle possibly connected to the crime but "were unable to develop probable cause for arrest," police said.
About an hour later, a burglar returned to the home with a handgun and smashed a window while it was occupied, police said. A resident fled on foot, and the burglar left in a vehicle.
An officer spotted the vehicle and chased it, police said.
The officer ended the pursuit, but a short time later learned that the vehicle lost control and crashed on the 1900 block of South Circle Drive, about 2 miles from the alleged home burglary, police said.
Officers found two people in the road who had been thrown from the vehicle, police said. The driver, identified as Hirschfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger, who was not identified, died at the crash site, police added.
The police's Major Crash Team is investigating the crash, which shut down the northeast onramp connecting Hancock Expressway to South Circle Drive for several hours.