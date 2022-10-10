Ambulance

One person was seriously injured during a vehicle and motorcycle crash Monday evening. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

 Gazette file photo

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "critical injuries" after crashing at a northwest Colorado Springs intersection Sunday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 6 p.m.,  police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Academy Boulevard and collided with a vehicle turning left onto Half Turn Road, police said. 

The motorcyclist's identity and condition are unknown. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said the motorcyclist is 18 years old, and the driver of the second vehicle was only identified as a 40-year-old man who stayed on scene.

Police said officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

1 dead, 7 injured after driver plows through bar crowd in Golden
Two arrested following drug bust of more than 300 fentanyl pills

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments