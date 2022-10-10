A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with "critical injuries" after crashing at a Colorado Springs intersection Sunday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.
Around 6 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Academy Boulevard and collided with a vehicle turning left onto Half Turn Road, police said.
The motorcyclist's identity and condition are unknown. According to Gazette news partner KKTV, police said the motorcyclist is 18 years old, and the driver of the second vehicle was only identified as a 40-year-old man who stayed on scene.
Police said officials are continuing to investigate the crash.