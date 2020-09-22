Two men were arrested during the past week on suspicion of sex crimes against minors, police said.
Colorado Springs Police interviewed a 16-year-old and an adult female who were potentially sex trafficked.
Police identified one suspect as 26-year-old Emmanuel Eldridge.
After two months of investigation, police arrested Eldridge in his car Monday around 2:40 near Palmer Park and Powers boulevards on suspicion of human trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child, and pimping, police said.
Four days prior, police used a search warrant to check a residence in the 4000 blocks of Vicksburg Terrace near Rudy Park.
The next day 41-year-old Michael Webster was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child for possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.