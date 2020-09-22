Michael Webster

Michael Webster. Photo courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department.

Two men were arrested during the past week on suspicion of sex crimes against minors, police said.

Colorado Springs Police interviewed a 16-year-old and an adult female who were potentially sex trafficked.  

Police identified one suspect as 26-year-old Emmanuel Eldridge.

After two months of investigation, police arrested Eldridge in his car Monday around 2:40 near Palmer Park and Powers boulevards on suspicion of human trafficking a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child, and pimping, police said.

Four days prior, police used a search warrant to check a residence in the 4000 blocks of Vicksburg Terrace near Rudy Park.

The next day 41-year-old Michael Webster was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child for possession and distribution of child pornography, police said.

